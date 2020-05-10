First batch of trains of Indian Railways to run from Delhi on May 12

The first batch of passenger trains will start plying from Delhi on May 12, in what will mark the resumption of train services in the country after the lockdown hiatus. Only online reservations will be accepted, the bookings for which will begin at 4 PM on May 11. As per officials, the trains will initially ply on 15 routes, including Mumbai Central, Howrah, Jammu Tawi, Patna, Ranchi and Dibrugarh among others.

All the ticket counters will be closed and tickets will only be available online, as per railway officials.

Officials said that wearing a mask will be necessary while travelling and all the passengers will be screened before letting them enter the train station. Passengers without a confirmed ticket won't be permitted to board the train.

