Bomb scare at Mangalore airport after IED traces found outside terminal

Representational image

An alert has been sounded at the at Mangalore airport after IED components were found outside a terminal. Authorities at the airport were alerted after a suspicious bag was found in a isolated area. As per initial reports, IED traces have been found in the suspicious bag.

Official's of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confirmed that low intensity IED was found in a suspected bag inside the Mangalore Airport. It had all components excluding the triggering material. Now the bag has been taken in an isolated bay using a (Special Van) for further investigation.

Official's of #CISF confirms that low intensity #IED was found in a suspected bag inside #MangaloreAirport. It had all components excluding Triggering material.

Now the bag has been taken in an isolated bay (Special Van) for further investigation. @indiatvnews#Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/5JBNsEUnpA — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) January 20, 2020

As soon as the alert was sounded, Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

"The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol," Harsha later said in a video message.

The police commissioner said the citizens had been kept away from the bag, adding that the situation was peaceful and the police were taking all precautions.

According to some reports, two persons had come in an autorickshaw and placed the bag there. Police said they are verifying the CCTV footage.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Puducherry police gets hoax call about bomb at Raj Nivas, Railway station

Also Read: Crude bombs hurled at school bus in Prayagraj; 2 students injured

Watch | Bombs recovered from rail tracks in West Bengal​