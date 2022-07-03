PM Modi's 'Mission South' commences in Hyderabad; resolution on economy, 'garib kalyan' passed | Key points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives to attend BJPs National Executive Meeting at HICC in Hyderabad, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

BJP National Executive Meet: The two-day national executive meet of the Bhartiya Janta Party commenced on Saturday in Hyderabad. After its recent victory in Maharashtra BJP now plans to expand it's influence in the southern states. The saffron party currently has a hold in Karnataka. Over 300 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 14 NDA-ruled states, national committee members, and state party presidents, were present for the high-level policy meeting. The meeting takes place a day after the Supreme Court's scathing criticism of the BJP's now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad and in the aftermath of the protests against Agnipath, a short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces.

Defence minister proposes "garib kalyan sankalp" scheme

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed the resolution for the "garib kalyan sankalp" (resolve for the poor's welfare). His Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seconded it. To questions about inflation and the continued weakening of the rupee against the US dollar, Pradhan noted that the unprecedented crisis was not limited to India with many leading economies suffering from high inflation.

Dharmendra Pradhan lauds Agnipath scheme

BJP national executive, Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lauded the Agnipath military recruitment scheme at the Bhartiya Janta Party's National Executive Meeting held in hyderabad. The Agipath scheme has been panned by the Opposition and the government's announcement of providing 10 lakh jobs in the next 18 months.

He also dismissed the Opposition's allegations about the job crisis while replying to a question and said the last Union budget had made the highest-ever allocation for public spending and the government did the highest-ever capital spending during the Covid pandemic. All of this are linked to job creation, he said. If there was an acute crisis, then social harmony would have been hit, he said, asserting that the government has created jobs and taken care of the poor.

People fed up with TRS 'misrule', says Telangana BJP president

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday claimed that the people of the state are fed up with the "misrule" of the TRS government and looking for a change.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is "running away" whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state, an apparent reference to Rao not receiving the PM at the airport on Saturday when Modi arrived in the city to attend the BJP's national executive.

"You (Rao) have increased power bills, bus charges, property tax and all. People are fed up with your misrule. That's why they are looking for a change. We will put an end to your 'naya Nizam' rule," Kumar told reporters here.

Telangana Minister KTR mocks at BJP leaders

Poking fun at the delegates who descended here to attend the BJP's National Executive meet, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao has asked them to enjoy world-famous Hyderabadi Dum Biryani and Irani tea during their stay. The BJP's NEC began on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other bigwigs attending the two-day conclave.

"Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad. To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don't forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai," Rama Rao tweeted last night.

