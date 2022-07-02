Follow us on Image Source : PTI KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

PM Modi Hyderabad visit: For the third time in six months, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is arriving in Hyderabad today, to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

Interestingly, KCR will receive Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just a couple of hours before PM Modi lands at the same airport. KCR has announced his support for Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

During the arrival of the Prime Minister today, only one TRS Minister will be present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the Chief Minister will receive Yashwant Sinha.

During the PM's last visit to Telangana, KCR had gone to Bengaluru. PM Modi had visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.

The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today. The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

In his speech and then BJP national executive the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

(With ANI Inputs)

