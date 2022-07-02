BJP National Executive Meet: With PM Modi, other leaders in attendance, party kickstarts Mission Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Glimpses from BJP National President Shri JPNadda's massive roadshow in Hyderabad, Telangana.

BJP National Executive Meet in Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent victory in four states, strategy for the upcoming elections and successful completion of the Modi government's eight years are expected to be the highlights during the party's national executive meeting starting here on Saturday. The BJP's frontal attack on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and other "corrupt and dynastic" parties is likely to feature prominently during the proceedings.

The meeting starts a day after the Supreme Court's scathing criticism of the BJP's now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad and in the aftermath of the protests against Agnipath, a short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces. It will be keenly watched if the BJP top brass speaks on these two issues, which have put the party on the defensive, especially the row involving Sharma as it has drawn India criticism from several Islamic countries.

What's on the agenda

The two-day meeting will begin with BJP president JP Nadda's speech. At least two resolutions, including a political resolution, will be passed during the proceedings. The nomination of Droupadi Murmu as the BJP-led NDA's Presidential nominee may also feature during the meeting, as the BJP can claim to have continuously been working towards empowering the downtrodden sections of the society. The meeting will end with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concluding remarks. PM Modi will the set agenda for the party's activities in the coming weeks and months.

With Maharashtra now in its kitty, the BJP has consolidated its position in the north-western region and has now set it eyes on the southern states, especially Telangana. Since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, this is only the fourth time the party is holding its key national meet outside Delhi.

It had held earlier meets in Odisha in 2017, Kerala in 2016 and Bengaluru in 2015. All these states were chosen by the BJP for boosting its presence there. While it managed to dethrone the Congress from power in Karnataka, it has met only limited success in Odisha and remained a small player in Kerala. People will keenly watch as to which of these states the BJP's trajectory in Telangana follows.

