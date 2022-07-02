BJP National Executive Meet: Telangana Minister KTR mocks at BJP leaders, calls them 'jumla jeevis'

Highlights Telangana Minister KTR mocks at BJP leaders

BJP in its campaign highlighted Modi while TRS accentuated its achievements

KTR also posted pictures of some of the flagship iconic initiatives of the state government

BJP National Executive Meet in Hyderabad: Poking fun at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who descended the city to attend the BJP's National Executive meet, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao has asked them to enjoy the world famous Hyderabadi Dum Biryani and Irani tea during their stay. The BJP's National Executive meet began on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other bigwigs attending the two-day conclave.

"Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad. To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don't forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai.#TelanganaThePowerhouse please visit, take notes & try to implement in your states," Rama Rao tweeted last night.

Posting pictures of some of the flagship iconic initiatives of the state government such as T-Hub 2.0, Kaleshwaram Project, Police Command Control building and Yadadri Temple, he also suggested the leaders to visit those places, take notes and try to implement them in their respective states.

In a press release on Friday, KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said Prime Minister Modi should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, and schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states which are being troubled by double engine.

