BJP MP PC Mohan compares climate activist Disha Ravi to Burhan Wani, Ajmal Kasab

Bharatiya Janata Party MP PC Mohan has likened climate activist Disha Ravi to terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Burhan Wani. Mohan is a Lok Sabha MP from Bangalore Central constituency. He is representing the seat since 2009.

Disha Ravi was arrested on Saturday for her involvement in the toolkit document case related to farmers' protest against the Modi government's three agri laws. According to Delhi Police's claim, Disha Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the "toolkit" and shared it with others to tarnish India's image. Police said that it was Disha Ravi who sent the "toolkit" to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it".

"Burhan Wani was a 21-year-old. Ajmal Kasab was a 21-year-old. Age is just a number! No one is above the law. Law will take its own course. A Crime is a crime is a crime is a crime. #DishaRavi," he said in a tweet.

While Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani was killed by the security forces in Kashmir in 2016, Ajmal Amir Kasab was a LeT militant. He was one of the terrorists involved in the the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He was the only terrorist captured alive. He was hanged on in 2012.

