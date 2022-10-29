Why Rs 18,000 yearly to Muslim clerics? Anurag Thakur targets Kejriwal on his 'deity on currency' demand

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal for his demand

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Saturday, slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his appeal for printing Goddess Laxmi-Lord Ganesh picture on Indian currency notes, saying the one who opposed Ram Mandir, insulted Hindu deities, had to sack a minister, that Kejriwal stoked new propaganda so that his corruption isn't discussed.

Calling Kejriwal a symbol of anarchy, Thakur claimed Delhi Chief Minister gives Rs 18,000 per annum to Muslim clerics.

“You (Delhi chief minister) give Rs 18,000 per annum to Muslim clerics in Delhi. Will you also give the same Rs 18,000 to priests, gurdwara granthis and pastors? Why couldn't you do it?,” he questioned.

Elections & Currency politics

As India is going to witnessed some crucial elections- Gujarat Assembly election, Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, MCD election in Delhi and some by-polls, the demand of Hindu deity or greats on currency note, according to suitability to vote banks, top parties joined the bandwagon with their demands.

Meanwhile, hours after Kejriwal’s demand, BJP criticised Kejriwal for playing the "Hindu card" ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Ambedkar on the currency notes

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has also batted for the photo of dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the currency notes.

Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ambedkar, Savarkar and PM Modi on note

Going a step further, Maharastra BJP leader Ram Kadam hai demanded the photos of four different leaders on the currency. According to him, the currency notes should bear the images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, VD Savarkar and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

