Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP functionary hacked to death in Tiruchirappalli

A BJP functionary was hacked to death by a four-member gang near Tiruchirappalli on Monday following the previous enmity, police sources said. Vijaya Raghu, 40, a zonal secretary of the party at Palakarai, was working in the market area when the assailants surrounded and attacked him, they said.

Police said though he was rushed to a hospital, he died.

Raghu had developed enmity with Babu who the police were searching in connection with a theft case and hence the suspicion that he was behind the killing, the sources said.

However, police were investigating from various angles.

Some BJP volunteers blocked vehicular traffic demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

A BJP functionary claimed Raghu had organised pro-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and had been warned by

some outfits,

On hearing about Raghu's death, party leaders including C P Radhakrishnan, Pon Radhakrishnan and other senior leaders visited the deceased worker's house and expressed condolences.