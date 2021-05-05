Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kolkata: BJP claims police dismantled stage for JP Nadda's dharna near party office

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that Kolkata Police dismantled the stage set up near the party's West Bengal headquarters in Kolkata where JP Nadda and other senior leaders will stage a dharna against the political killings. The party has claimed that nine workers have lost their lives in widespread violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress after the declaration of the Assembly election results on May 2.

The BJP has called for a nationwide dharna today while following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the party. The party will organise protests against the alleged atrocities on party workers by the TMC.

In the evening, Nadda will meet the 77 newly-elected MLAs of the party and also the MPs.

Nadda arrived here on a two-day visit. He met the families BJP workers in South 24 Parganas who lost their lives in the post-poll violence.

Nadda exhorted party workers in the state to democratically fight the "savagery". He said that BJP workers across India have expressed solidarity with their activists in the state, who are "facing violent attacks".

"We are committed to democratically fight this ideological battle and the activities of the TMC, which is full of intolerance," he told reporters at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

