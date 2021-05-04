Bengal violence: PM Modi speaks to Governor over deteriorating law and order situation, expresses concern

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengal violence: PM Modi speaks to Governor over deteriorating law and order situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar over the recent spate of violence allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers and deteriorating law and order situation in the eastern state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that nine of its workers have lost their lives in the last 24 hours during violence unleashed by TMC workers following the party's win in the just-concluded Assembly polls.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a report from the West Bengal government on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers in the state.

According to the BJP's claim, one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC workers in other parts of the state. The party has charged that the state is burning due to state-sponsored violence.

Addressing a virtual press conference today, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra charged that, "Bengal is burning because of state-sponsored violence. Such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history." He said one should be gracious after winning polls while terming the violence in Bengal as painful and saddening.

"Mamata Ji you have won and everyone has congratulated you for it. You are a woman and the daughter of Bengal. Aren't these women who are being killed and raped daughters of Bengal? Do they deserve this?" Patra asked. He said the party will firmly stand behind BJP workers in Bengal and support them in this hour.

"Whatever the TMC is doing is very close to Nazi Germany's fascism. This is a fascist government. Such incidents do not take place in a democratic government," another party leader Anirban Ganguly said and asked where are the political leaders of other opposition parties and why are they silent about this.

The saffron party won 77 seats in the just-concluded assembly elections in the eastern state, against the TMC's 213.

