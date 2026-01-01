'What kind of Muslim is she?': When Nushrratt Bharuccha spoke about facing criticism for her religious beliefs Nushrratt Bharuccha once opened up about facing criticism and uncomfortable questions about her religious beliefs, recalling how people often judged her faith. The actor's recent visit to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain sparked an online debate.

New Delhi:

Nushrratt Bharuccha visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, during New Year's Eve, where she took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti. However, her personal spiritual visit soon became a talking point on social media, with sections questioning her decision to visit a Hindu temple because of her Muslim faith.

The debate intensified when Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, publicly criticised her actions. This controversy takes us back in time when Nushrratt openly spoke about being criticised for her personal religious beliefs.

Nushrratt Bharuccha once spoke about her religious choices

Nushrratt Bharuccha once appeared on journalist Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, where she spoke about faith and her personal religious choices. She said, "For me, my faith is real. Unreal things happen, and that’s what strengthens my belief. That’s why I’m still connected, still strong, and I know I have to follow this path. Wherever you find peace, whether it’s in a mandir, a gurudwara or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day. I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths."

The Chhorii actor also spoke out about facing constant online questioning over her clothes and religious beliefs. She added, “Whether it’s about my clothes or where I go, I’ve faced comments. When I post my picture, people ask, ‘What kind of Muslim is she? Look at her clothes’. How do I handle it? Just like any other criticism. It doesn’t change me. It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz. I’ll keep doing both. Because that’s my faith. When you’re clear in your thoughts, spirit, and mind, no one in the world can shake you."

What is Nushrratt Bharuccha in the news?

Nushrratt was criticised by All India Muslim Jamaat national chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi for her participation in temple rituals, including performing puja and applying sandalwood. He termed it a “grave sin” under the Sharia law. According to him, such acts go against the basic tenets of Islam. He further stated that the actress should repent and recite the Kalma.

Nushrratt Bharuccha hasn't directly addressed the controversy yet.

