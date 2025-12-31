Nushrratt Bharuccha visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, faces criticism from All India Muslim Jamaat chief Nushrratt Bharuccha’s visit to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain ahead of the New Year 2026 sparked an online debate, with All India Muslim Jamaat chief calling her temple rituals a “grave sin” under Sharia law. The actress hasn't directly addressed the controversy.

New Delhi:

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where she took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti. During her visit, the actress was also honoured with a stole by the temple priests - a moment she undertook as part of seeking blessings ahead of the New Year 2026.

However, what was meant to be a personal spiritual visit soon became a talking point on social media, with sections questioning her decision to visit a Hindu temple because of her Muslim faith. The debate intensified after Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, publicly criticised her actions.

Razvi termed her participation in temple rituals, including performing puja and applying sandalwood, as a “grave sin” under Sharia law. According to him, such acts go against the basic tenets of Islam. He further stated that the actress should repent and recite the Kalma. Here are the videos:

While Nushrratt hasn't reacted to the controversy yet, she took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of the setting sun, and wrote, "31/12/2025... It was what it was!" Take a look:

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Previously, Nushrratt has consistently spoken about her inclusive and liberal approach to faith. She once told News18, "It doesn’t change me. It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz. I’ll keep doing both. Because that’s my faith.” The actress further added, "Wherever you find peace whether it’s in a mandir, a gurudwara or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day. I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths."

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the silent film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa. She will next be seen in Bun Tikki, which is slated for release in 2026.

