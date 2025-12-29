New Year celebrations 'haram' under Sharia, says All India Muslim Jamaat chief; issues fatwa | Video President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, said that according to the Islamic Sharia ruling, it is considered frivolous and wasteful, and such activities are forbidden in Sharia.

Bareilly:

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has issued a fatwa declaring that celebrating the New Year is not permissible (haram) under Islamic law. He said the clarification was issued after several people approached him seeking guidance on whether New Year celebrations are allowed in Islam.

Speaking in Bareilly ahead of New Year's Eve, Maulana Razvi said that celebrations held on the night of December 31 are against Islamic teachings. "On the night of December 31st, people generally celebrate in a boisterous manner, with noise, revelry, dancing, singing, and all sorts of indecent behaviour. According to the Islamic Sharia ruling, it is considered frivolous and wasteful, and such activities are forbidden in Sharia."

He added that celebrating the New Year in January is not aligned with religious calendars. "Celebrating the New Year in this manner is impermissible because, according to the Islamic calendar, the new year does not begin in January; it begins with the month of Muharram. Similarly, in Hindu culture, the new year begins with the month of Chaitra," the cleric said, asserting that religious scholars would "strictly prohibit" parties involving dancing, singing and extravagance.

