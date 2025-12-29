After eating curd from buffalo that died due to dog bite, nearly 200 UP villagers get rabies vaccination The villagers went for a funeral during which they consumed raita of a dog-bitten buffalo that had died due to rabies. The villagers took rabies shots as a precautionary measure.

New Delhi:

Days after consuming raita (a curd-based dish) from a dog-bitten buffalo, nearly 200 people of the Piprauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun took rabies vaccination as a precautionary measure.

The villagers said that they consumed raita at a funeral ceremony in the village on December 23, and it later came to light that the buffalo whose milk was used to make the dish had been bitten by a dog a few days earlier. The buffalo had died due to symptoms of rabies on December 26, which fueled the panic in the village.

Nearly 200 villagers reached the Ujhani community health centre to get vaccinated as a precaution. The primary health centre/community centre was kept open on both Saturday and Sunday for the same purpose.

CMO Dr Rameshwar Mishra states people took vaccine as precaution

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rameshwar Mishra on Sunday said that they had received information that a buffalo in the village had been bitten by a rabid dog and had died due to symptoms of rabies.

It was reported that the villagers had consumed 'infected' raaita. As a precaution, everyone was advised to get a rabies injection.

"Prevention is better than cure. Everyone who had any doubts was given the anti-rabies vaccine. Normally, there is no risk of rabies after boiling the milk, but the vaccination was done to prevent any potential risk," Mishra said.

Villagers speak about the incident

Speaking to news agency PTI, villager Jashoda Devi said that a terahvi (thirteenth-day ritual feast) was held in the village, during which everyone ate raita. Later, when news emerged about the buffalo’s death and that it had been bitten by a dog, villagers became frightened and went to get vaccinated as a precaution.

Another villager, Kaushal Kumar, said the buffalo had been bitten by a rabid dog, but since this was not known at the time, raita was prepared using curd made from its milk. After consuming the raita at the terahvi, villagers grew anxious about possible health risks, prompting many to seek vaccination.

Meanwhile, the health department clarified that no illness has been reported in the village and the situation remains entirely normal. Officials said the area is being monitored as a precaution to prevent the spread of rumours or unnecessary panic.