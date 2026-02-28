Top Iranian IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour killed in airstrike, claims Israel amid conflict

Tel Aviv:

Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was on Saturday killed in airstrikes, Israel claimed. Among the most powerful men in Iran, Pakpour was IRGC commander for 260 days and was appointed to the position after the elimination of previous commander Hussein Salami.

Mohammad Pakpour had last month warned Israel and US "to avoid any miscalculation" and had said the Islamic Republic "stands more ready than ever" with "finger on the trigger".

It should be noted that the Pakpour was promoted to the rank of major general by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2025 and was directed to "enhance the capabilities, readiness, and internal cohesion of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)."