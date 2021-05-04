Image Source : ANI (FILE) 'State-sponsored': BJP launches no-holds-barred attack on TMC over post-poll violence in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress over post-poll violence in West Bengal where the saffron party has claimed that nine of its workers died in the last 24 hours. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that situation in Bengal is unbelievable, adding that "we have never witnessed such scenes in India's electoral history". "Bengal is burning," he said.

Patra said that there should be graciousness after winning polls. "However, the violence being done in Bengal is painful and saddening," he said.

The saffron party won 77 seats in the just-concluded assembly elections in the eastern state, against the TMC's 213.

