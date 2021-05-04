Post-poll Violence: J P Nadda to take two-day trip to Bengal

Image Source : PTI BJP Party President J P Nadda

Amid violent clashes, the BJP said on Monday that its president JP Nadda will be on a two-day trip to West Bengal. The post-poll violence that broke out in the state claimed the lives of many BJP and TMC workers. Nadda will be visiting the families of those affected by the violence, it said.

"BJP National President Shri JP Nadda will be visiting West Bengal on 4-5 May, in view of the widespread post results retributive violence unleashed on BJP workers and supporters by criminal elements in the TMC cadre," the BJP tweeted.

"He will be visiting families of the affected karyakartas," it added.

Several BJP and TMC workers were killed in clashes between the two parties in different areas after the election results were announced on Sunday. Shops were looted and several others were injured which prompted the Union Home Ministry to seek a factual report on the matter.

BJP had shared a video showcasing the violence that broke out in Nandigram. TMC's Mamata Bannerjee lost the seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikary on Sunday.

Earlier, BJP had claimed that at least six of its workers and supporters including a woman were killed in attacks. The party blamed it on the TMC.

