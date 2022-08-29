Monday, August 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BJP alleges corruption in construction of classrooms in Delhi govt schools

BJP alleges corruption in construction of classrooms in Delhi govt schools

Citing a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report sent to the Delhi government's vigilance department in 2020, BJP said the construction cost was increased by Rs 326 crore, 53 per cent more than the tender amount.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2022 15:01 IST
BJP, Kejriwal, Delhi govt, Delhi kejriwal, bjp liquor probe scam
Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a special session of the Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • BJP has alleged a scam in Delhi's education department
  • The saffron party said city govt increased budget for construction of classrooms
  • It alleged AAP did so by ignoring guidelines of CPWD

The BJP on Monday alleged a scam in Delhi's education department, saying the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools ignoring the guidelines of the Central Public Works Department. Citing a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report sent to the Delhi government's vigilance department in 2020, the saffron party said the construction cost was increased by Rs 326 crore, 53 per cent more than the tender amount.

"Corruption is in the DNA of Arvind Kejriwal. It's not AAP sarkar but PAAP ki sarkar (government of sins). He and (Manish) Sisodia are experts in corruption...Where did this money go? Did it go into your pocket, Arvind Kejriwal ji? Did you take note of the report?What action did you take on it?" BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference here.

Also Read | Delhi L-G vs Kejriwal again: '47 files signed by CMO staff, instead of CM', says Saxena's office

"The AAP government promised to construct 500 new schools in Delhi. That never happened. They then said they will build more classrooms in the existing schools. The number of rooms was increased from 2,400 to 7,180. The construction cost was increased by up to 90 per cent," he alleged. 

Related Stories
Delhi govt to extend free ration scheme till September 30, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt to extend free ration scheme till September 30, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt to bear 50% cost to train women as commercial drivers

Delhi govt to bear 50% cost to train women as commercial drivers

Delhi excise dept, under CBI scanner, cancels liquor supply tender suspecting cartelisation

Delhi excise dept, under CBI scanner, cancels liquor supply tender suspecting cartelisation

BJP questions Delhi govt's hurry to revert to old liquor policy

BJP questions Delhi govt's hurry to revert to old liquor policy

AAP NYT article: BJP claims paid advertisement, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann counters

AAP NYT article: BJP claims paid advertisement, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann counters

NYT says story on Delhi education system impartial, rejects paid news charge

NYT says story on Delhi education system impartial, rejects paid news charge

53 of 62 AAP MLAs attend meeting to discuss BJP's 'poaching' attempts

53 of 62 AAP MLAs attend meeting to discuss BJP's 'poaching' attempts

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like serial killer to eliminate state govts, says Sisodia

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like serial killer to eliminate state govts, says Sisodia

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta reminds Kejriwal of Delhi's London makeover promise

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News