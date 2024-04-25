Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi describes Akhilesh-Rahul as “pair of shehzadas”, warns voters, Congress may reduce OBC quota and give reservation to Muslims
-
PM Narendra Modi tells voters in Morena rally, Late Rajiv Gandhi abolished inheritance law in 1985 to get Indira Gandhi’s property
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Kannauj, to take on BJP rival Subrat Pathak
