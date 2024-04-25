Thursday, April 25, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 25, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2024 20:51 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi describes Akhilesh-Rahul as “pair of shehzadas”, warns voters, Congress may reduce OBC quota and give reservation to Muslims

  • PM Narendra Modi tells voters in Morena rally, Late Rajiv Gandhi abolished inheritance law in 1985 to get Indira Gandhi’s property 

  • Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Kannauj, to take on BJP rival Subrat Pathak

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

