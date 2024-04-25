Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi describes Akhilesh-Rahul as “pair of shehzadas”, warns voters, Congress may reduce OBC quota and give reservation to Muslims

PM Narendra Modi tells voters in Morena rally, Late Rajiv Gandhi abolished inheritance law in 1985 to get Indira Gandhi’s property

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Kannauj, to take on BJP rival Subrat Pathak

