Delhi L-G vs Kejriwal again: '47 files signed by CMO staff, instead of CM', says Saxena's office

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's office sources on Saturday said that it had returned 47 files that were signed by the CMO staff instead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. These files, signed by the staff of the CMO, include those related to Education Department and Waqf Board amongst others.

The move is likely to intensify the tussle between the two constitutional authorities in the national capital.

The development came nearly a week after LG VK Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, pointing out that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was forwarding files seeking opinions and approvals to the LG Secretariat without his signatures.

The sources claimed that the CMO had continued to send files not signed by the chief minister despite the issue being raised by Saxena.

