Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Bihar teacher, who died two years ago, suspended over unchecked intermediate answer sheets

Bihar teacher, who died two years ago, suspended over unchecked intermediate answer sheets

A Bihar school teacher has been suspended by the state education department for not checking examination papers but the catch here is that the teacher died two years ago.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2020 8:09 IST
Bihar teacher, intermediate exams, bihar board, Bihar

A Bihar teacher has been suspended by the state education department for not checking answer sheets of intermediate students. (Representational image)

A Bihar school teacher has been suspended by the state education department for not checking examination papers but the catch here is that the teacher died two years ago.

Taking action against a number of teachers who did not check intermediate students answer sheets, the Bihar education department suspended several teachers, however, the list also included a staff member who died two years ago.

Late Ranjeet Kumar Yadav, died two years ago, was included in the list of teachers who were suspended for being absent. The order stated that he was supposed to check answer sheets in Begusarai.

Order stating suspension of the teachers came from the Begusarai District Education department on February 28. Meanwhile, intermediate exams of the Bihar Board had concluded last month.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News