Bihar: RJD MLAs create ruckus over Nitish Kumar's presence in Assembly ahead of Speaker's election

Unruly scenes prevailed inside the Bihar Legislative Assembly as the opposition MLAs created ruckus over voice vote for Speaker's election and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's presence in the House. The RJD MLAs stormed into the Well of the House and questioned why was Nitish Kumar present in the House when he is not a member of the Legislative Assembly.

Nitish Kumar Kumar is a member of the Legislative Council.

Pro-tem speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi told the RJD MLAs to return to their respective seats and allow him to conduct the election. He also clarified to the protesting members that Nitish Kumar is the Leader of the House and he will remain seated in the House.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present in the House when MLAs raised slogans. "Rules should be followed during the election of the Speaker," he said.

Patna: RJD MLAs create ruckus in Bihar Assembly, opposing voice vote in Speaker election, citing the presence of members of the legislative council. https://t.co/t2UhyKa7NU pic.twitter.com/giyjcryujg — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Earlier today, an audiotape of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav surfaced wherein he was heard asking a ruling NDA MLA to skip the House proceedings for the election of Speaker. In return, Lalu promised him a ministerial berth.

While the NDA has fielded senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha for the Speaker's post, the grand alliance has nominated Awadh Bihari Chaudhary of RJD.

On Tuesday evening, senior BJP leader and former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi too claimed that Lalu Yadav is trying to poach the NDA MLAs ahead of the Speaker's election. Sushil claimed that Lalu was having access to mobile despite serving sentences in the multi-crore fodder scam. He also shared the number from which Lalu made calls.

