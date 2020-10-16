Bihar Election 2020: Meet the MBA degree holder who left plush MNC job to take political plunge

Image Source : MANDAKINI CHAUDHARY FACEBOOK Mandakini Chaudhary, an MBA holder, is Mukhiya of Pirokhar Panchayat. She is contesting elections from Harlakhi Assembly seat in Madhubani.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, 33, is making headlines in Bihar. The Plurals party president has declared her as the CM candidate and aims to win the trust of 10 crore people. This season, Bihar is witnessing several young men and women taking the electoral plunge seeking to change the way politics is seen and done in the state. The latest in the list is Mandakini Chaudhary who hails from a small village Sujatpur in Pirokhar panchayat on the border of Madhubani-Sitamarhi.

Mandakini Chaudhary, who holds an MBA degree, declined multiple lucrative job offers. A cozy, air-conditioned office cabin with a handsome salary was not her idea of making it big in life. She decided to settle in her village and bring a change in the lives of the poor. After obtaining graduation degree from Patna Women's College in 2007, Mandakini joined the ICFAI Business School, Kolkata to get a management degree in Finance and Marketing. In 2013, she completed her Executive MBA in Rural Management from IIBM.

Mandakini Chaudhary declined multiple lucrative job offers and settled in her village. She is working to bring a change in the lives of the poor.

Mandakini is contesting elections from Harlakhi Assembly seat in Madhubani district as an independent. Her Twitter bio reads, "MUKHIYA, Pirokhar Panchayat. After doing MBA, chosen politics as a career and dedicated to work for youth empowerment and employment in BIHAR".

A granddaughter of an IAS, Mandakini runs a dairy farm in her village. She is the Mukhiya of Sujatpur village and has also set up a vermicompost plant here.

Mandakini's daily routine involves meeting people to know their grievances. She wants to help those who are deprived of basic rights. Mandakini has earned respect from the people of the region because of her work. Fluent in Maithali, she connects with them instantly.

Mandakini Chaudhary hails from a small village Sujatpur in Pirokhar panchayat on the border of Madhubani-Sitamarhi.

"Talk about youths, women, not about the past. The problems are the same for decades, let's talk about the solution," one of her tweets read.

Back in August, Mandakini inaugurated Mithila Swarojgar Kendra and BigOhealth Telemedicine centre in her panchayat. This, she said, is a step ahead towards women empowerment and will surely uplift the lives of people in rural areas.

According to Mandakini's election affidavit, she owns assets worth Rs 4 lakh. She is contesting against sitting MLA Sushanshu Sekhar of the JD(U) and CPI's Ramnaresh Pandey.

