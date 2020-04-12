Bihar: Begusarai reports 3 new COVID-19 cases; state tally climbs to 64

Image Source : AP Begusarai reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Bihar rose to 64 after three new cases COVID-19 were found in Begusarai district of the state, Bihar Health Department reported late on Saturday night. However, the Siwan district emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus spread in Bihar. The borders between Siwan and Begusarai has been sealed by the authorities.

In the new cases, the sample of a 16-year-old girl tested positive along with a 40-year-old man and a 63-year-old man.

Begusara has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases after Siwan. Newada is also among the worst-hit COVID-19 districts of Bihar

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey earlier informed that Siwan, Begusarai, and Nawada districts have been completely sealed now after new cases reported from these areas.

“Siwan, Begusarai, and Nawada have been completely sealed now after new cases reported from these areas. A curfew-like situation is prevailing in these districts. People are not allowed to move from one house to another,” said Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier issued a fervent appeal to the people of the state -- "Do not hide your travel history, whether outside Bihar or abroad".

At a meeting where he reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state, Kumar called for intensive screening of the places coronavirus patients might have come in contact with, and following of "full medical protocol in the areas that have been identified as hotspots".

The chief minister also instructed officials to speed up the process of tracing and testing contacts of COVID-19 patients.

He reiterated the need for maintaining social distancing under all circumstances and hoped that people would stay at their homes as far as possible and take necessary precautions.

ALSO READ | 19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; don't hide travel history, urges Nitish Kumar

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News