Delhi Police issues passes to e-commerce websites for delivery during the 21-day lockdown

The Delhi Police, on Wednesday, issued passes to the e-commerce portals for delivery of essential goods throughout the 21-day lockdown period. The police representative also said that the delivery agents of these companies will be helped by the police.

"I had a meeting with e-commerce website representatives, they shared the problems faced by them in the movement of essential goods. We have issued passes to them and assured that their delivery agents will be helped by the police," said Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa.

Earlier, e-commerce portals like Bigbasket and Amazon were claiming disruptions in their services due to the restrictions put by the authorities. One of India's largest grocery delivery service Bigbasket, on their app, said -- Dear Customer, we are not operational due to restrictions imposed by local authorities on the movement of goods in spite of clear guidelines provided by central authorities to enable essential services. We are working with the authorities to be back soon.

Bigbasket application screenshot.

Which e-commerce websites have been issued the passes is yet not been confirmed.