Kamal Nath's political advisor tested coronavirus positive

A Journalist who attended former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath press conference on March 20 has been found coronavirus positive. It is being learned that his daughter has also tested positive for COVID-19. All the journalists and officials who attended Kamal Nath's presser will be quarantined to lower the chances of virus from spreading further. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath has also quarantined himself.