BGMI gets approval from government, expected to make a comeback soon

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) may soon be re-launched in India after the government decided to remove the ban on the gaming app. Resorts in the media have mentioned government officials saying that the government has been advised to lift the ban on BGMI for a limited time period with some changes.

The reports suggest that BGMI could initially remain unbanned on the Play Store and App Store for a period of three months. It is expected that during this period, the government will monitor the game's operations closely and check if the changes made by the developer comply with Indian laws and regulations.

The game's creator has promised to make the necessary adjustments and comply with all federal regulations. The report expressly states that the Indian government has granted BGMI the go-light, implying that the game may return soon with some changes.

The government has asked for several changes to be made to Battlegrounds Mobile India before its relaunch, including a restriction on the number of times players, can engage with the game, changes to the colour of blood in the game, and additional measures to prevent addiction and reduce the risk of self-harm.

However, It's important to note that these changes have not been officially confirmed by Krafton or the Indian government. Hence If BGMI is back, we should get formal confirmation within the next few weeks or months.

BGMI was prohibited in India in July last year. The software was withdrawn from both the Google Play Market and the Apple App Store. The game was barred under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000, the same Act that banned PUBG Mobile and TikTok roughly two years ago.

