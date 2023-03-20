Monday, March 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC launched: Know the price, specs and more

Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC launched: Know the price, specs and more

Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2 has been introduced under a crowdfunding project. Let us tell you that it is such an AC that you can keep it in your pocket and get rid of the heat better. At the same time, you can easily fit this AC in your clothes, because its size is smaller than a mobile.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 20, 2023 19:52 IST
Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC
Image Source : SHOPMASK.COM Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC

Summer has arrived a little earlier this year, and everyone is feeling the heat already. From fans to air conditioners, people have started feeling the heat, and have started buying cooling electronics already. 

Not only indoors, but people have been feeling the hot summer when they are stepping out, and face the scorching sun. We tend to feel the heat while travelling but to save you from the heat wave, Sony has designed a gadget which could help you in relieving you from the outside heat. 

ALSO READ: Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

Today we are going to tell about the Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2, an invention with a number of features.

What's special in Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2?

Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2 has been introduced under a crowdfunding project. Let us tell you that it is such an AC that you can keep it in your pocket and get rid of the heat better. At the same time, you can easily fit this AC in your clothes, because its size is smaller than a mobile.

India Tv - Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC

Image Source : SHOPMASK.COMSony Reon Pocket 2 AC

ALSO READ: Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

Related Stories
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top 5 TVs under 30,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top 5 TVs under 30,000

Sony launches BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED TV at Rs 3,69,990- All you need to know

Sony launches BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED TV at Rs 3,69,990- All you need to know

Sony PS5 price rises in selected countries amid high inflation- Report

Sony PS5 price rises in selected countries amid high inflation- Report

Looking for a new Smart TV? Here are the best Smart TVs available in India

Looking for a new Smart TV? Here are the best Smart TVs available in India

Sony PlayStation5 is lighter and more expensive: know-why

Sony PlayStation5 is lighter and more expensive: know-why

Sony launches 1440p support to PS5- Know more

Sony launches 1440p support to PS5- Know more

Sony's new PS5 model will come with a Detachable Disc Drive- Know more

Sony's new PS5 model will come with a Detachable Disc Drive- Know more

Sony launches WH-1000XM5 headphones with noise cancelling at Rs 34,990

Sony launches WH-1000XM5 headphones with noise cancelling at Rs 34,990

Sony PS5 gaming consoles to launch in India soon

Sony PS5 gaming consoles to launch in India soon

Sony to launch the new LinkBuds S Earth Blue version in November- All you need to know

Sony to launch the new LinkBuds S Earth Blue version in November- All you need to know

PlayStation VR2 now available for pre-orders without an invitation: Know more

PlayStation VR2 now available for pre-orders without an invitation: Know more

CES 2023: Sony unveils PS5 accessibility controller kit

CES 2023: Sony unveils PS5 accessibility controller kit

PS5 Pro to launch in April, to feature the new AMD chip, liquid cooling system: Know more

PS5 Pro to launch in April, to feature the new AMD chip, liquid cooling system: Know more

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 with 5-inch display launched in India, costing more than an iPhone 13

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 with 5-inch display launched in India, costing more than an iPhone 13

Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2 Features

Talking about the features of the Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2, a panel has been inbuilt to give cool air in it, as well as this pocket ac works through the battery. Also, you can control its temperature through a smartphone as it comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Sony has claimed that the Reon Pocket Ac 2 has been made from the Peltier element, which cools down faster and heats up faster. In such a situation, it will save you from getting hot in summer and will also keep you warm in winter.

ALSO READ: What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2 Price

Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2 is priced at 14,850 YEN which is around Rs 10,300 in the Indian currency.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News