Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC launched: Know the price, specs and more

Summer has arrived a little earlier this year, and everyone is feeling the heat already. From fans to air conditioners, people have started feeling the heat, and have started buying cooling electronics already.

Not only indoors, but people have been feeling the hot summer when they are stepping out, and face the scorching sun. We tend to feel the heat while travelling but to save you from the heat wave, Sony has designed a gadget which could help you in relieving you from the outside heat.

Today we are going to tell about the Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2, an invention with a number of features.

What's special in Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2?

Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2 has been introduced under a crowdfunding project. Let us tell you that it is such an AC that you can keep it in your pocket and get rid of the heat better. At the same time, you can easily fit this AC in your clothes, because its size is smaller than a mobile.

Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2 Features

Talking about the features of the Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2, a panel has been inbuilt to give cool air in it, as well as this pocket ac works through the battery. Also, you can control its temperature through a smartphone as it comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Sony has claimed that the Reon Pocket Ac 2 has been made from the Peltier element, which cools down faster and heats up faster. In such a situation, it will save you from getting hot in summer and will also keep you warm in winter.

Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2 Price

Sony Reon Pocket Ac 2 is priced at 14,850 YEN which is around Rs 10,300 in the Indian currency.

