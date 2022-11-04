Friday, November 04, 2022
     
Madhya Pradesh: 11, including two children, dead as SUV rams into bus in Betul

The accident occurred on Bhainsdehi road, about 36 km from the district headquarters, Betul police control room assistant sub inspector Shivraj Singh Thakur told media.

Betul (MP) Updated on: November 04, 2022 9:38 IST
Highlights

  • Eleven persons, including two children, were killed in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh
  • The incident occurred after SUV they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar
  • According to police, the deceased were labourers, who were returning home from Amravati

Betul road accident: Eleven persons, including two children, were killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Friday (November 4), police said.

The accident occurred on Bhainsdehi road, about 36 km from the district headquarters, Betul police control room assistant sub inspector Shivraj Singh Thakur told media.

"Six men, three women, a girl aged around five years, and a toddler died on the spot in the accident that took place around 2:00 am," he said.

According to police, the deceased were labourers, who were returning home here from Amravati in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The severity of the accident was such that the bodies of some of the victims had to be from the mangled remains of the SUV with the help of gas cutters, Thakur said. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

Primary investigation suggests that the SUV rammed into the bus after its driver dozed off, police said. Police have registered a case and probe is underway, Thakur said. 

(With PTI inputs) 

