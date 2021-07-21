Post-poll violence in Bengal worst than Calcutta killings, Noakhali, 1984 riots: Suvendu blasts Mamata govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and family members of victims, pay tribute to the victims who lost their lives in post-poll violence allegedly by TMC workers.

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over the issue of post-poll violence in the state.

Lashing out at the Bengal government, Suvendu Adhikari said, "the post-poll violence in West Bengal has left behind the Calcutta killings, and the Noakhali (in Bangladesh now) riots of 1946, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The more the inaction of government machinery during the post-poll violence is criticized, the less it is."

Earlier on Tuesday, amid the Pegasus row, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was booked by the police for his remark on the matter made during a rally in East Midnapore.

A suo moto case was registered at the Tamluk police station for his remark against the SP of East Midnapore, Amarnath K. The case was registered under various provisions of the National Disaster Management Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Asking the IPS officer to tread with caution, Adhikari had said, "A young boy has come as SP here, Amarnath K. I know all that he is up to, I am a veteran player. I want to tell him that you are a central cadre officer so don't indulge in anything for which you may get posted in Anantnag or Baramulla in Kashmir."

"I've each and every call record, phone number of all those who call you from the 'nephew's' (Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee) office. If you have the state government with you, we have the Central government with us," Adhikari had said while addressing BJP workers near the SP's office in Tamluk on Monday.

