Bangalore Metro's extended Purple Line inaugurated, to be functional from August 30

The extended Purple Line of Bangalore Metro on Mysuru Road was inaugurated on Sunday, by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here. The 7.53-km long stretched line under Phase II of Namma Metro project has six stations-Nayanadahalli, R R Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) estimates that 75,000 people would travel on the line every day. According to officials, to build the line, the BMRCL has spent Rs 1,560 crore for infrastructure and Rs 360 crore for land acquisition.

The new purple metro line will run between Nayanda Halli to Kengeri metro stations. The construction of this section was started in February 2016 and got operationalised in August 2021. The metro will be open to passengers from August 30.

All the stations are provided with entry and exits opening onto the newly provided service road. Bus bays, Pickup and Drop areas for Taxi and Autos are all earmarked in the service roads. For Differently Abled persons, all the facilities like ramps, lifts, separate toilets, tactile routing, and earmarked space in trains are provided, informed BMRC (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation).

According to BMRC, a further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta metro (2km) is scheduled for completion by March 2022, with the commissioning of this section, Bengaluru will have 56 km of Metro with 51 Stations.

