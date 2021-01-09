300 casualties in Balakot airstrike by India, former Pak diplomat admits

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Pakistan diplomat admits that there were 300 casualties in Balakot airstrike by India.

A former Pakistani diplomat Agha Zafar Hilaly admitted during a Pakistani TV show that 300 terrorists had died in the Balakot airstrike conducted by India on February 26, 2019. Islamabad had then tried to play its false agenda claiming that no one had died in the airstrike, because admitting to it that hundreds of terrorists were killed would have exposed them for running a safe haven for terror outfits.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had carried out the airstrike in Balakot, targeting terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) training camp. The airstrike was conducted after J&K's Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred. JeM had claimed responsibility of the Pulwama attack.

"India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike — a limited action — did not result in any casualty. Now we have subconsciously told them that, whatever they will do, we'll do only that much and won't escalate," ANI reported Agha Zafar Hilaly as saying.

Earlier this year, Pakistan's Technology minister Fawad Chaudhry boasted about Imran Khan's government role in the Pulwama terror attack in which several Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives. The Pakistani minister made the statement while he was speaking in the Pak Parliament.

