'Whenever he gets bail, he's again sent to jail in some other matter': SC questions delay in bail to Azam Khan

SC sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government in the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, said this is a worrisome case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the delay in hearing of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's bail application in a land grabbing case. Seeking a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government, a bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai, and A S Bopanna said it would hear the case again on Tuesday.

"What is this? Why not let him go. He has been in jail for two years. One or two cases are okay but it cannot be in 89 cases. Whenever he gets bail, he is again sent to jail for some other matter. You file a reply. We will hear on Tuesday,” the bench said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, said this is a worrisome case that requires a detailed hearing.

However, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the state government, said that there is a substance in each of the cases lodged against Khan. He also said that a wrong impression is being created in the matter.

The Allahabad High Court on May 5 had reserved its order on the bail application of Khan in the case of grabbing enemy property for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project.

An FIR was lodged against Khan and others for alleged grabbing of enemy property and misappropriation of public money of more than hundreds of crores of rupees.

It was alleged in the FIR that during Partition one Imamuddin Qureshi went to Pakistan and his land was recorded as enemy property, but Khan in collusion with others grabbed the 13.842-hectare plot.

Earlier, the apex court in February had refused interim bail to Khan for campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh elections and asked him to approach the court concerned for expeditious disposal.

The plea filed by Khan had contended that the State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings so as to ensure that he is incarcerated during the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, lodged against him in Rampur.

(With PTI Inputs)

