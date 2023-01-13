Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How much construction completed so far | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ram temple construction underway in Ayodhya

The Ram Mandir's construction work in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh has been finished upto 45 per cent and the ground floor will be finished by end of 2023.

G Sahasrabhojanee, Designer Construction Manager said, "Ram Mandir's construction work has been finished upto 45 per cent. The ground floor will be finished by end of 2023 and it will be opened for devotees. The first and the second floors will continue to remain under construction for another 9 months."

Image Source : PTIRam temple construction is slated to be completed by end of 2024

Construction of Ram Mandir and politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6 announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready on January 1, 2024, while taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'taareekh nahi bataenge' remark during 2019 poll campaign.

Addressing a rally in South Tripura, Amit Shah said, "Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts. After the Supreme Court verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple. PM Modi performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' and began the construction of the temple."

He further took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during the 2019 election campaign.

"During the 2019 election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to say "mandir wahi banaenge...taareekh nahi bataenge" (we will make the temple, but won't tell the date)".

"Today, Rahul Gandhi and everybody should hear that a huge and sky-high temple will be ready for the people in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024," he further said. Notably, the construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace.

Ram Mandir conquered decades-long legal battle

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple has been going on. The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Ram temple: Amit Shah announces date in response to Rahul Gandhi's remark 'taareekh nahi bataenge' | WATCH

Latest India News