Coronavirus: Assam shuts down schools, universities, gyms, cinema halls till March 29

In the wake of surging coronavirus cases in India, the Assam government has decided that all schools, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools, and cinema halls will remain closed in the state till March 29. Assam Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna had made the announcement on Sunday.

Moreover, except state board and CBSE boards, all other examinations have been postponed in the view of COVID-19.

This decision comes as a preventive measure by the state government after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 107 in India. The COVID-19 virus has claimed two lives in the country so far.

However, no positive cases have been reported in Assam so far. Till now, 13 states have been affected by the deadly coronavirus in India. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are most hit among all.

State governments of these states along with Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh -- where no coronavirus case is reported, have declared holidays in schools and urged people to avoid crowds and public gatherings.

The Helpline Number for corona-virus: 91-11-23978046

The Helpline Email ID for corona-virus: ncov2019@gmail.com

