BREAKING: 59-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Image Source : FILE 59-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad (Representational image)

A 59-year-old woman on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. Earlier, five persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune on Saturday evening, raising the number of confirmed patients in Pune district to 15 and that in Maharashtra to 31. Three women and two men from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area tested positive.

In Maharashtra, as of Saturday night, fifteen coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune and the surrounding area, eight in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.

ALSO READ | 5 more coronavirus patients in Pune area; Maharashtra count 31