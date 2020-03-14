5 more coronavirus patients in Pune area; Maharashtra count 31

Image Source : PTI Five more coronavirus patients in Pune area; Maharashtra count 31

Five persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad near here on Saturday evening, raising the number of confirmed patients in Pune district to 15 and that in Maharashtra to 31. Three women and two men from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area tested positive, said Dr. Pradip Awate, state's disease surveillance officer.

Four of them had come in contact with a group which had returned from Dubai. Some members of this group have already tested positive.

Another person had visited Thailand recently, Dr. Awate added.

It took the number of coronavirus patients in the Pune area to 15 and that in Maharashtra to 31, he added. New cases were detected in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Yavatmal in the state earlier in the day.

In Maharashtra, as of Saturday night, fifteen coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune and the surrounding area, eight in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.

Also Read: Telangana closes schools, colleges, malls, pubs till March 31 amid coronavirus threat

Also Read: Coronavirus: One more person tested in Nagpur