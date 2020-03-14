Breaking: Telangana closes schools, colleges, malls, pubs till March 31 amid coronavirus threat

Telangana closes schools, colleges, malls, pubs till March 31 amid coronavirus threat

Taking a cue from other states, Telangana on Saturday shut down all malls, casinos pubs, educational institutions till March 31, as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic.

Several states including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh have shut down schools, universities, shopping malls, cinema halls amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal also announced that it will shut down all educational institutions from March 16-31 as coronavirus confirmed cases continue to rise in the country.

Telangana health officials on Saturday reported one more positive case of the novel coronavirus. This is the second COVID-19 case in Telangana after a techie who was declared recovered on Friday. The man who tested positive on Saturday had a travel history to Italy and he had recently returned to India.

Two more people who had a similar travel history to Italy have been kept under the observation. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The doctors are awaiting their test results.

All testing and treatment of coronavirus patients are being held in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

Invoking coronavirus pandemic, administration across states have advised people not to indulge in mass gatherings and take all necessary precautions.