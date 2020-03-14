Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: One more person tested in Nagpur

Amid the surge in the positive coronavirus cases in India, Nagpur has reported another case on Saturday. With this case, the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra raised to 20. Whereas in India, the number of positive cases has surged to 85.

Earlier on Saturday morning, two infected were found in Maharashtra. One of the two new patients is from Ahmednagar. Ten of the coronavirus positive cases in the state are in Pune, three in Mumbai and four in Nagpur, and one in Thane.

After Kerala, Maharashtra is the most affected state in India.

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the state government had on Friday ordered the closure of cinema theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools and public parks in cities of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 30.

The government also invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to tackle the virus outbreak.

