Coronavirus: One more patient tests positive in Lucknow

One more patient tested positive of coronavirus in Lucknow on Saturday. The number of confirmed cases has surged 12 in the state with two cases in Lucknow. Earlier, a woman, who came from Canada was tested positive.

After Kerala and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh is the most affected state by coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that five laboratories have been set up for testing of COVID-19 in the state with the help of Central government, two in Lucknow and one each in Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

This is a developing story...

