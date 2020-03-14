Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus: One more patient tests positive in Lucknow

Coronavirus: One more patient tests positive in Lucknow

One more patient tested positive of coronavirus in Lucknow on Saturday. The number of confirmed cases has surged 12 in the state with two cases in Lucknow. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: March 14, 2020 14:38 IST
Coronavirus: One more patient test positive in Lucknow
Image Source : FILE

Coronavirus: One more patient test positive in Lucknow

One more patient tested positive of coronavirus in Lucknow on Saturday. The number of confirmed cases has surged 12 in the state with two cases in Lucknow. Earlier, a woman, who came from Canada was tested positive. 

After Kerala and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh is the most affected state by coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that five laboratories have been set up for testing of COVID-19 in the state with the help of Central government, two in Lucknow and one each in Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

This is a developing story...

ALSO READ | Coronavirus update: Telangana reports one more positive case

ALSO READ | UP sets up 5 laboratories for testing of Covid-19

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News