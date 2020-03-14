Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
Coronavirus update: Telangana reports one more positive case

Telangana health officials on Saturday reported one more positive case of the novel coronavirus.

Hyderabad Updated on: March 14, 2020 13:52 IST
Telangana health officials on Saturday reported one more positive case of the novel coronavirus. This is the second COVID-19 case in Telangana after a Techie who was declared recovered on Friday. The man who tested positive on Saturday had a travel history to Italy and he had recently returned to India. 

Two more people who had a similar travel history to Italy have been kept under the observation. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The doctors are awaiting their test results. 

On Friday, the Telangana Health Ministry had informed that the first case of coronavirus in the state has recovered. Soon, he will be discharged from the hospital.

All testing and treatment of coronavirus patients are being held in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

The Minister for Health Telangana State issued a report over coronavirus, through its Twitter handle. 

