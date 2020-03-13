Coronavirus Outbreak: Here is the helpline number

Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus Outbreak: Here are the helpline numbers

Coronavirus Outbreak: Coronavirus (COVID-19) has already been declared a global pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO). The outbreak that started Wuhan city in China's Hubei province has now reached all continents and there are several hotspots across the globe. India too is increasingly being caught in the wave of infections.

According to WHO, more than 4900 people have died and over 1,32,000 globally. In India, number of infected persons is 75 and one death has occurred in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

Indian government has said that it is taking all measures required to contain Coronavirus. The government has appealed citizens to contact government health officials in case they spot a person with symptoms or they themselves suspect being infected.

The government has released helpline number and even an e-mail address. Here is the contact information.

Coronavirus Helpline in India