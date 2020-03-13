Friday, March 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus Outbreak: Here is the helpline number

Coronavirus Outbreak: Here is the helpline number

Indian government has said that it is taking all measures required to contain Coronavirus. The government has released helpline number and even an e-mail address. Here is the contact information.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2020 16:28 IST
Coronavirus Outbreak: Here are the helpline numbers
Image Source : AP (FILE)

Coronavirus Outbreak: Here are the helpline numbers

Coronavirus Outbreak: Coronavirus (COVID-19) has already been declared a global pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO). The outbreak that started Wuhan city in China's Hubei province has now reached all continents and there are several hotspots across the globe. India too is increasingly being caught in the wave of infections.
 
According to WHO, more than 4900 people have died and over 1,32,000 globally. In India, number of infected persons is 75 and one death has occurred in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.
 
Indian government has said that it is taking all measures required to contain Coronavirus. The government has appealed citizens to contact government health officials in case they spot a person with symptoms or they themselves suspect being infected.
 
The government has released helpline number and even an e-mail address. Here is the contact information.
 
Coronavirus Helpline in India
 
Helpline Number E-mail ID
+91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com
The government has also advised self quarantine in case citizens suspect that they are developing the symptoms. 

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News