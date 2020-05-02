Owaisi slams MHA for not announcing financial aid for states

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at the Centre for issueing new guidliens to the states without annoucing any financial package during the coronavirus lockdown. Slamming the centre, Owaisi said only the state have the powers to deal with public order, health and law & order.

According to the constituion, Owaisi said that only state have the power to deal with public order, health and police. He asked why the Centre is always asking states to do more without even basic financial support. "In 1952, our Constitution decided that ONLY states have powers to deal with public order, public health & police. In 2020 @AmitShah is “ordering” ELECTED state govts. Who gave them this authority? Why are they always asking states to do more without even basic financial support?" he tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded some relaxation in containment zones which reported no new case of Covid-19 for 15 days. The Hyderabad MP suggested that the affected household and its immediate neighbours be treated as the containment zone while some relaxations be given in the rest of the area.

Owaisi, in a series of tweets, said that there were a total of 215 containment zones in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). There were 114 containment zones in Hyderabad Parliament constituency and adjoining Nampally Assembly constituency, and 40 of them have been cleared, including the areas of Karwan, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Mehdipatnam and Goshamahal, he said.

ALSO READ | 3 constables stationed outside Uddhav Thackeray's house 'Matoshree' test positive

ALSO READ | Punjab: Lockdown violator drags cop on car bonnet in Jalandhar

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage