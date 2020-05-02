3 constables stationed outside Uddhav Thackeray's house 'Matoshree' test positive

Three constables stationed outside Maharashtra Chief Minister's house have tested positive for coronavirus. (Representational image)

Three constables stationed outside Matoshree, the personal residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray, have tested positive for coronavirus. All 3 of them have now been quarantined in Santacruz. Previously, over 130 security staff at Matoshree were quarantined as a precautionary measure after a tea vendor whose stall they frequented tested positive.

On April 6, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree was sealed by BMC after a tea vendor in the locality tested COVID-19 positive. Thackeray and his family including minister Aaditya Thackeray reside in Matoshree.

Earlier in day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that all citizens of the state will be given a free health insurance scheme. Maharashtra will also become the first state to provide free cashless insurance to all its citizens.

Tope announced this on the occasion of Maharashtra Day event in Jalna on Friday. He said that 85 per cent of the state's population was covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) at present and the cover will be extended to the remaining 15 per cent.

