Maharashtra: 20 people residing in Nanded gurudwara test coronavirus positive

Image Source : AP A healthcare worker check a coronavirus test kit amid at a healthcare centre.

At least 20 people currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on

Saturday. Samples of 97 people was collected for possible coronavirus exposure out of which 20 have tested positive for the infection, informed civil surgeon Dr Neelkanth Bhosikar said.

"They have been admitted to NRI Bhawan COVID Care Centre," he said. The samples had been collected on April 30 and May 1, he said. Reports of 25 others have tested negative, while those of 41 others are awaited. Reports of 11 others are undecided, Bhosikar said in a statement. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nanded has reached 26, he added. "Two of them have died during treatment," he said.

Over 150 pilgrims test positive after returning to Punjab from Nanded, Maharashtra

Over 500-pilgrims who were tested for possible coronavirus exposure in Punjab after they returned from Maharashtra's Hazur Sahib in Nanded, 167 of them have tested positive for COVID-19, as per reports. Out of 183, close to 149 had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. There were over 4,000 pilgrims who were stuck in Hazur Sahib in Nanded since March when lockdown was imposed in the country. So far, reports of 577 pilgrims have been received by the concerned authorities out of 3,525 who have returned to Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI)

ASLO READ | Entire Kashmir Valley classified as Red Zone; no relaxations in lockdown

ALSO READ | 68 more CRPF jawans test COVID-19 positive at Delhi camp, number of infected rises to 122

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage