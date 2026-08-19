Punjab Police arrests 3 wanted Bambiha gang operatives after deporting them from Malaysia

New Delhi:

Punjab Police has reported a major breakthrough against organised crime after three alleged operatives linked to the Davinder Bambiha gang were deported from Malaysia and brought back to India. The operation was carried out by the Counter Intelligence Wing's Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), with assistance from central agencies.

The three accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh and Pavandeep Singh. They were wanted in Punjab in connection with cases involving murder, extortion, explosives and other serious offences.

Three alleged Bambiha gang operatives brought back

The three men are accused of being associated with the Davinder Bambiha gang and had been hiding in Malaysia. They were deported from the country and brought to India as part of the operation led by OFTEC with support from central agencies.

The accused were wanted in connection with several serious criminal cases in Punjab. They also face allegations of involvement in a conspiracy to carry out a hand grenade blast in Ludhiana.

Links to Pakistan's ISI under investigation

The investigation into the cases has also indicated links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. The alleged connections form part of the cases being pursued against the three accused.

After being deported from Malaysia, all three were arrested as soon as they arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Punjab Police will now take the three accused to Punjab for questioning and further investigation into the cases and their alleged links to organised crime networks.

The operation has been described as a significant success in the police effort against gangsters hiding overseas and organised crime networks operating across borders.

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