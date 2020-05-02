68 more CRPF jawans test COVID-19 positive at Delhi camp, number of infected rise to 122

68 more CRPF jawans test COVID-19 positive at East Delhi camp; tally rises to 122

As many as 68 CRPF jawans have tested coronavirus positive at a camp in East Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the battalion based in East Delhi has notched up to 122.

Total coronavirus cases in the CRPF has risen to 127. One of these CRPF personnel has recovered after contracting the virus while another has succumbed to the illness.

The battalion in question is the 31st battalion of CRPF based in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

Earlier, a 55-year-old CRPF personnel of the same battalion died of coronavirus in Delhi. The deceased personnel was reported to be a sub-inspector (SI) rank official. He was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after being tested positive for the virus.

"The 55-year-old personnel died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection. He was posted with the 31st battalion of the force based in Delhi," a senior official said. The trooper, who hailed from Barpeta district in Assam, was suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, he said.

