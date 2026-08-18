JPSC paper leak mastermind Abhay Tiwari's wife, brother arrested by CID in exam fraud case

Ranchi:

JPSC paper leak mastermind Abhay Tiwari’s wife and brother were on Tuesday arrested by CID in exam fraud case. Both are accused of fraudulently securing success in the JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations. Abhay Tiwari has already been jailed. Earlier in the day, a CID team visited Giridih and interrogated both individuals. Following the interrogation, they were arrested and brought to Ranchi.

CID is also questioning JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta

The CID is also questioning JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta. Abhay Tiwari's brother, Akshay Tiwari, is already a government employee and had cleared the Preliminary Test (PT) of the 14th JPSC exam. Abhay Tiwari's wife, who holds the post of ASO, has also been arrested and brought to Ranchi.

Earlier in the day, the CID questioned Jharkhand SSC secretary Sudhir Gupta in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, a day after the agency raided the commission's office.

Akshay Tiwary, Abhay Tiwari's wife questioned by CID

CID officials said that Sudhir Gupta was interrogated for several hours based on the evidence collected during the raid on Monday. The CID also questioned Akshay Tiwary, brother of Abhay Tiwary, an alleged key figure in the recruitment examination irregularities, and his wife in connection with the case.



Abhay Tiwary, who was posted as a block supply officer (BSO) in Poriyahat in Godda district, was arrested by the CID on July 22 in connection with the case. During the probe, the CID found that Tiwary had qualified in around 12 competitive examinations over the past 13 years, officials said.



These included the 2018 Police Sub-Inspector examination, 2013 Navy SAR examination, 2014 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) assistant examination, IRB constable examination, 2018 CRPF head constable examination and 2014 Northern Coalfields (NCL) examination, according to the CID.



Tiwary, a former marketing management employee of TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL), also cleared the PGT Teacher and Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), besides the assistant conservator of forest (ACF), forest range officer (FRO) and food safety officer (FSO) examinations.

CID is verifying records, application forms, documents

Apart from this, the CID is verifying records, application forms, documents, evaluation records, details of the selection process and other information provided by examination-conducting agencies regarding Tiwary's candidature.



During the probe, Tiwary told investigators that different "rate charts" were allegedly used for candidates seeking to qualify in various competitive examinations, with amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 70 lakh.



It should be noted that the state government on Monday announced the cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, one of the key demands of protesting students, as well as all examinations conducted by outsourced agency TDPL and the results published by it.

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