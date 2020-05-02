44 people in Delhi's Kapashera test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP A health worker wear personnel protective equipment kit (PPE) sprays sanitizer on another health worker outside a COVID-19 check area.

At least 44 have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's Kapashera, most of them residing in the same building. On April 18, one person in Kapashera had tested positive following which other people residing at the building including milkman, vegetable vendor, and almost 350 people in the neigbhourhood were also tested for COVID-19.

Out of 350 who were tested, reports of at least 70 people have come among whom 44 have tested positive for the deadly disease. All of them stays in the same building. Reports of other people are yet to come.

Earlier in the day, at least 68 CRPF jawans tested coronavirus positive at a camp in East Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the battalion based in East Delhi has notched up to 122. Total coronavirus cases in the CRPF has risen to 127. One of these CRPF personnel has recovered after contracting the virus while another has succumbed to the illness. The battalion in question is the 31st battalion of CRPF based in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

6 test positive for coronavirus in Gurugram

Gurugram has reported six more positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total count of such cases in the city to 63, a health official said on Saturday. According to the health authorities, all six of them have contracted the infection, after they came in contact with relatives, friends and colleagues.

Three cases were reported in Dundehera village near Kapashera on Friday. Two persons associated with finance company came in contact with the virus-infected Delhi residents and another person, who was tested positive for the disease is an employee of Delhi health department. So far, 38 people have been discharged in the city.

"Following the reports, the areas where they reside were declared as containment zones and later sealed with additional deployment of police," said J.S. Punia, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram.

